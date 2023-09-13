Some Erroneous Accusations
To the Editor:
At the August 28th Littleton Selectboard meeting Carrie Winn Gendreau publicly commented on some artwork that recently went up on private property in Littleton. This artwork is in support of the local LGBTQ+ community. In the days following this Selectboard meeting I have read several letters to the editor of the Caledonian-Record that have been very critical of Carrie and her comments at this meeting. None of the letters that I have read though have charged Carrie with flip flopping, reneging on campaign promises, or misleading voters in any other way. To my knowledge Carrie has never made her deep Christian faith a secret or attempted to downplay it as one of her guiding principles; in fact Carrie has done just the opposite. During the last senate election season Carrie publicly listed this deep Christian faith as one of her guiding principles. I commend Carrie for her courageous stance and her commitment to remaining true to her Christian faith. While I am thankful for all of the freedoms that we enjoy in this nation including freedom of speech and the rights of the owners of private property to use their property for art, expression, promotion, or whatever else the owners wish; I, like Carrie do not like this mural either.
I think that maybe a good place to start is an attempt to correct some accusations against Carrie that I believe to be erroneous. Nancy Martland wrote in her letter to the editor that, “It is no secret that Gendreau is part of a conservative religious group that preaches against gay, lesbian, and transgender people.” While I can not speak for either Carrie or the particular church that she attends, I will say that I do not believe this to be a factual statement. We as Christians do not preach against people. We preach against actions and lifestyles that are contrary to the standards that God has laid out in his word the Bible. Nancy goes on to state that, “She [Carrie] is not entitled to impose her religious agenda on the rest of us.” Some similar statements have been made by others such as Tim Egan when he stated, “We all endorse living free from anyone’s tyranny.” I think that it bears reiterating here that Carrie made no secret of her Christian faith as being one her life’s guiding principles. Carrie was freely and fairly elected by a majority of the people of her senate district. Carrie also freely and fairly won her election for the Selectboard of the town of Littleton. Carrie’s stating that she does not like something is hardly tyranny or an imposition of her religious values upon anyone. There is clearly a sizeable portion of the electorate whose values do align sufficiently with Carrie’s because they cast their ballots for her. One person wrote of Carrie that, “she may not be in sync with the majority of her constituents.” If this were the case then she probably would not have been elected.
Nancy also said in her letter to the editor that, “Carrie Gendreau left no doubt as to her beliefs about the gay, lesbian, and transgender community in recent remarks at a Selectboard meeting. She does not want them in Littleton. She does not even want a reference to them in public art.” I can not speak for Carrie here but as a fellow Christian I once again do not believe this statement of Nancy’s to be accurate. I do not believe that Carrie does not want people who are LGBTQ+ living in Littleton nor do I believe that she does not want a reference to them in public art. What I do believe is that Carrie does not want to see those lifestyles promoted. What Christian would want to see actions and lifestyles that are contrary to God’s standards as set forth in scripture promoted? I don’t. I have to reiterate here that Christians love people but Christians do not love actions and lifestyles that are not in harmony with Bible teaching. For Christians, actions and lifestyles that are contrary to God’s standards as set forth in the Bible are not something that anyone should be proud about and these actions and lifestyles are not limited to LGBTQ+ people. The same can be said about heterosexuals who engage in adultery and fornication. The same can be said about idolaters, drunkards, revilers, thieves, and swindlers.
There may be people reading this who are unfamiliar with what scripture says about these matters. In a very brief summary the Bible explains to us that God created two biological sexes, one male and one female complementary to each other. God designed marriage to be a union between one biological male and one biological female. God does not approve of sexual relations between people outside of the boundaries that he set by his design and arrangement of marriage. I can not cover it all in this letter because the Bible has a great deal to say about sex, marriage, and families. I would encourage those that have an interest in what the Bible does say to go to the website Focus on the Family and there a brochure titled What Does The Bible Say About Homosexuality? can be downloaded. This brochure provides information that is solidly backed by scripture and it refutes some of the progressive teachings now being taught in some churches. I would also encourage those of the LBGTQ+ community to not blindly assume that the Bible has somehow singled you out as the gravest of sinners and that scripture has nothing to offer you. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The letters to the editor of the Caledonian Record that I have seen that are critical of Carrie are all hypocritical. The Caledonian-Record reported, “The third mural featuring a book, quotes and a dandelion is titled, “We will not be banned” and carries the theme of refusal to be silent and invisible.” The artist who painted the mural, Meg Reinhold is quoted in the same article as saying, “It was a response to the silencing of ideas and the restriction of access to information. People of all identities need to be represented.” The authors of these letters critical of Carrie’s comments and ideas clearly express a desire to silence Carrie and those who share her views and values. Do not Christians deserve representation too as Meg Reinhold’s comments would suggest?
The website for North Country Pride States, “North Country Pride was created to ensure that our beautiful region is welcome to All. Whether you live here or are just visiting, you’ll experience an area that is inclusive and supportive. Where All are valued and respected.” Does the word All truly mean All to North Country Pride members and to those who support this movement? These letters critical of Carrie are clearly at odds with these stated values. They are not inclusive or supportive of Carrie or Christians who share Carrie’s faith and values. They are completely devoid of respect for Carrie and for those who share her faith and values. Wikipedia defines cancel culture as “a phrase contemporary to the late 2010s and early 2020s used to refer to a culture in which those who are deemed to have acted or spoken in an unacceptable manner are ostracized, boycotted, or shunned.” Carrie was just barely forced to resign from the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank board of directors over these comments. If North Country Pride’s “All” in reality consists of only those who support their values and agenda then they are no better than that which they condemn.
David Hunter should make a public apology to Carrie for his hideous letter to the editor and the completely unfounded accusations therein. David does not even live in New Hampshire. If he would like to lend support to the LBGTQ+ movement in Northern New Hampshire then that is his prerogative but he should at least make an effort to do so in an intelligent and constructive way. Carrie’s comments at the Select Board meeting hardly make her a bigot. It appears to me that David is accusing Carrie of being a racist by suggesting that Carrie’s mural would show “Aryan men stomping on little brown people”. There is nothing in Carrie’s background to ever suggest that she is a racist or has racist attitudes and it is shameful on David’s part to make this accusation devoid any facts to support it. There is nothing in Carrie’s statements or background to suggest that she shares anything in common with Nazis of the 1930’s. David, if you would like to consider a relevant example from Nazi Germany then consider Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a Christian pastor who was very likely tortured before being hung to death by the Nazis for his refusal to compromise his Christian faith by joining the Reich state church. Dietrich Bonhoeffer refused to make his Christian beliefs conform to Naziism and in the same manner today there are Christians that refuse to make their Christian beliefs conform to an acceptance of LBGTQ+ lifestyles as being acceptable to God. Bonhoeffer took a stand for his Christian faith and was killed for it. Carrie is not a bully and I am really not even sure who you are suggesting to be her kind because you have no understanding of Carrie. David’s inaccurate and angry letter is nothing more than an example of vitriol.
I want to take a moment to speak to Carrie and to all Christians that may read this. Katherine Terrie made this observation of Carrie, “her ideas [Carrie’s ideas] about religion and her biases seem to infiltrate everything she talks about either at the Littleton Selectboard or in the NH State Senate.” Though meant to be a criticism of Carrie, this is a testament of Carrie’s recognizable Christian faith and an example to Christians of a Christian not being ashamed of the Gospel that we recognize to be the power of God for salvation. Katherine’s description of Carrie also reminds me of Deuteronomy chapter 6 in which the Lord through his spokesman Moses commanded the Israelites to continually speak of his laws. Carrie, you remind me of Abraham’s nephew Lot who’s soul was tormented daily by the deeds of those around him who did not know the Lord. I am saddened Carrie that all of these letters have been against you and that as I write this there have been none to support you and your Christian stance. Carrie, if you ever feel alone in serving the Lord remember that Elijah felt that way but the Lord assured him that he [The Lord] had, “seven thousand in Israel, all the knees which have not bowed unto Baal, and every mouth which hath not kissed him.” You are not alone.
Sean Heywood
Bath, N. H.
