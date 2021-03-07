Some Facts to Consider
To the Editor:
On March 4th the Democrats needed the tie breaking vote of Vice President Harris to allow the Senate to even discuss the American Rescue Plan proposed by the House. Most Republican senators and House members, if asked and absent any evidence, would perpetuate Donald Trump’s lie that the presidential election was stolen. They are like so many captive, sleeping animals in a zoo. Their spokespersons made clear they would oppose raising the nation’s hourly minimum wage, set at $7.25 nine years ago. They opposed the $1400 stimulus provision that even Donald Trump had supported in a previous national bailout. They appear to be unaware that such distributions to needy household pay overdue bills and stimulating the economy. Caged as a block by their leadership, they coldly agree not to engage in debate on the matter of aid to people and entities struggling to function and survive.
Members of the U.S. House and Senate enjoy a base wage of $174,000 per year. Some are paid more and all have have a far better range of financial benefits than the average person. While many employers pay more than the minimum wage, many do not. Consider how the congressional wage compares with the poverty level minimum wage earner at tax time. He or she has only $15,080 to report.
Carl Doerner
Barnet, Vt.
