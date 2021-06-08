Some Historical Perspective
To the Editor:
I leave it to the Danvillians to resolve their mascot controversy but I thought this passage from the 2015 book: JACKSONLAND by Steven Inskeep might contribute some historical perspective to their deliberations. The setting is the years of the ascendancy of Andrew Jackson and the contested white settlement of the Southern frontier:
“White settlers were forming new states by displacing Indians, yet they preserved Indian names. The Alabamas were a branch of the Creeks. If the British in colonial days had bestowed many names that referred to people or places in the old country – New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania – the founders of the newer states preferred Tennessee, Mississippi and Illinois. Americans even applied Indian names to social organizations. New York’s Tammany Society, or Tammany Hall, had been named in the 1780s in honor of a Delaware chief. If the use of native names, or the occasional donning of war paint, was not a deep and respectful reflection of native culture, it was still meaningful. European immigrants and their descendants sensed that the tribes made the United States distinct. To have a connection to Native Americans was to be American.”
James Herold
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.