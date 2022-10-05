Some People Just Don’t Think
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Throughout the years and all the elections we’ve experienced, one thing has remained a constant: some business people just don’t think. They put up signs supporting candidates for state or federal elections. That’s particularly egregious in this year’s election.
Look around and you’ll see large Bolduc and Burns political support signs proudly displayed outside businesses. Do they not care about how successful they are?
We know that in this election, the major driving issue is that of a woman’s control over her own body. Don Bolduc and Bob Burns, running for Senate and House positions respectively, have proudly and loudly proclaimed that they don’t want women to have that choice because they support men, who can’t get pregnant, who will vote to force women to carry a fetus to term no matter what is going on in their lives.
(I wonder what they would think if the government passed laws saying that all men had to have vasectomies until some obscure reasoning by elected officials say they could have it reversed?)
Here’s the point for these businesses: one half of the voting population is female. Most of those women, and the men who support them, are unbelievably angry that the government wants to take control of their bodies away from them. And because of that anger, they’re not going to patronize your business if you’re dumb enough to show your proud support for people who would further limit their rights. Is that what you really want to do?
I know I’m not going to use your services until you take the signs down. But then again, I’m probably not going to patronize your business ever again now that I know how misogynistic and closed-minded you are.
Rachael Booth
Landaff, N. H.
