Some Sense of Normalcy
To the Editor:
It’s Thursday evening Nov. 5 and I’m sitting here listening to Donald Trump’s repetitive claims - ad nauseam - of a rigged election and voter fraud. His delivery of this magical thinking in an unrelenting monotone is fully capable of inducing an unresponsive stupor in those whose misfortune it is to have tuned in to this broadcast.
In desperate need of something less self-serving, more genuine and - yes! - pleasant, I eagerly reach for the poem “My Wish” by 8 year old Haylee Jarvis, of Littleton, NH, that appeared in the Oct. 26 issue of the Caledonian-Record: “I wish for Kindness within the world. Kindness will spread with joy in our hearts. Kindness is when you smile, and you are happy and you help. Kindness is to have a goal to spread happiness. Sometimes I picture Kindness around the world. In Kindness I plant positive seeds. Maybe one day my wish will come true!”.
Between the stresses and strains of non-stop politics and the grossly mishandled now expanding scourge of Covid-19, we - both as individuals and a country - need a return to some sense of normalcy. Enough with the drama already!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.