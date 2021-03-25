Someone Needs a Calculator
To the Editor:
I usually don’t feel the need to respond to the silly things that people sometimes say in letters to the editor. However, this one I could not take a pass on.
In a letter that purported to discuss the distinctions between capitalism and socialism, Mr. Robert O’Connor of Littleton recently wrote that, “[I]f this country’s total wealth, 107 trillion dollars, were evenly shared by the 235 million adults in the United States, each person would be worth about 40 million dollars.”
I certainly hope that Mr. O’Connor is not a math teacher, because, no, 107 trillion divided by 235 million does not equal 40 million. In fact, it equals about $455 thousand. So no, socialism will not make us all double-digit millionaires.
Curtis Carpenter
Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.