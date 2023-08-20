Something to Ponder

Trump made the U.S. energy independent. He built the strongest economy. Had the lowest unemployment rate for Blacks and Hispanics in history. Had the greatest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) quarterly growth ever at 33.4%. Obama never touched 3% in eight years. Made biggest tax cut in history. Had record stock market for Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500. Worked to protect the unborn. Built the strongest military. Reduced welfare rolls (SNAP) significantly (by millions). Worked to protect our Constitution. Worked to protect our sovereignty. Added three Supreme Court Justices. Added 450 miles of new border wall. No one was tougher on trade, especially with China. Helped keep interest rates and gas prices low throughout his term. Was nominated for four Nobel Peace Prizes. The only POTUS to regularly attack the lying left-wing media for what they are. Called out Antifa as a terrorist organization. No POTUS ever worked for free until Trump, who never took his $400,000 salary.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.