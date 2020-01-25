Something to Think About
To the Editor:
When considering your future, your finances and your health as an individual and member of a community, one should consider what is happening around you. Sounds obvious.
Climate change is really happening, species are vanishing at an astonishing rate, and the world, including the great white north here, will feel some effects over the next few decades, perhaps less effects than in other places.
As climate changes unfold, northern areas are in a position to welcome the many people seeking refuge from less habitable parts of the country. The earlier migration of young white people to the rural north during the 60’s and 70’s changed the face of this and many other areas. Yet, the coming climate migration will dwarf that earlier migration by many degrees of magnitude.
