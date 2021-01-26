Speaker Pelosi’s New Gender House Rules

To the Editor:

To “honor” LGBTs’ growing alphabet of “gender identities”, Speaker Pelosi has instituted House rules that ban family words and pronouns referring to the only two genders, male and female (father/mother, husband/wife, son/daughter, his/her, etc.).

The Bible pronounces LGBTs “wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly” (Gen 13:13). It warns, “The wicked walk on every side, when the vilest men are exalted” (Psa 12:8 KJV).

Pelosi’s rules banish from the House—

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.