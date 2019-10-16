Time For A National Native American Day
To the Editor:
As I drifted into dreamland during a recent night, I reflected on some newspaper articles and television news programs aired and wondered why we have special days celebrated for certain ethnic groups and races in the United States but not for others. For example, we have Columbus Day for the explorer but also for Italian-Americans, Saint Patrick’s Day for the Irish-Americans, Black American’s Day, or is it a month, etc. However, there is no Native American Day for the Indians, rather Native Americans. A recent newspaper article brought out the fact that Indigenous Day is celebrated in some cities, so inquisitive me looked up the word in the dictionary to find indigenous means (a) plants native to a region, and (b) native to the region; so it can refer to the native-born American Indians. So why not name the day Native American Day and celebrate it all over the United States?
The European white men came to America and found Native American Indians living here. Actually, the name Indian was coined by Christopher Columbus, before the pilgrims fathers founded the Plymouth Rock colony in Massachusetts in 1620, and shared their first Thanksgiving with some Indians, who came to feast bearing venison. As more settlers came to America, the Indians were pushed westward continually until there was no land for them, so the white men gave some of their land back, in the form of reservations, on which the Indians were expected to stay, and live out their lives, and not “bother” the white settlers, who actually had taken Indian land from them. Remember some of the resisting Indian chiefs; Geronimo, Cochise and Sitting Bull to name just a few of the greats?
Today, Native Americans continue to work for self-determination - the right to control their own land and affairs, without interference from the Bureau of Indian Affairs or other federal agencies. They want to be viewed as living people, not age-old concepts of their ancestors. To address the issue of ownership of Indian remains and artifacts, Congress passed the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act of 1990, requiring institutions receiving federal money to return human remains and any artifacts found with them, to the tribes that want them, if the tribes can prove a valid claim to the remains and artifacts. What about those institutions, and companies that do not receive federal money and dig up Indian remains and artifacts? They should be required to do the same!
A number of tribes have thriving casino businesses, but are still somewhat controlled by our government. Other races seem, at least, to have more free enterprising in their businesses, including their casinos. But, at least, Native Americans are having the chance to dream the American Dream, on and off the reservations, as do all Americans.
But, I still post the question. Why don’t we have a National Native American Day to bring honor to all Native Americans? After all, their ancestors were the first Americans, here before anyone else came to lay claim to this land. Go for it Native Americans!
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.