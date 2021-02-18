Special Valentines For The Elderly
To the Editor:
I write to acknowledge Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging for organizing, collecting and mailing about 5,000 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to the elderly in the community.
This was a very thoughtful endeavor that benefited all - from the card-makers to the recipients.
Special gratitude goes to Hunter and all the others who contributed.
Virginia Elliott
East Burke, Vt.
