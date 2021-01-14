Spineless Faction Indeed!
To the Editor:
Many thanks to the Caledonian Record for your excellent editorial on the spineless Republican faction that continues to support Trump. I was disgusted when I read Deb Bucknam’s letter on Tuesday. Thnk you for pointing out the truth about the corrupt Republican Party and all of the sick enablers of our criminal President, who should be thrown in jail. To qoute George Will in his excellent piece below your editorial, they should all wear the scarlet “S” for being seditionists.
David Edwards
Peacham, Vt.
