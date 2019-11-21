St. J. & L.C. Sesquicentennial
To the Editor:
The upcoming 150th anniversary of the physical origin of the long defunct St. Johnsbury & Lamoille County Railroad (successor entity to the St. Johnsbury and Lake Champlain Railroad and the earlier Vermont division of the Portland & Ogdensburg Railroad) is noted in Pioneers In Industry, Fairbanks, Morse & Co. 1830-1945 (Chicago, Il.: 1945):
“At St. Johnsbury on December 22, 1869, Thaddeus Fairbanks threw the first shovelful of dirt into a wheelbarrow bearing the inscription ‘P & O RR’ (Portland & Ogdensburg Railroad). At Fairfield, [Vt.] seven and one-half years later, Horace Fairbanks drove the silver spike that united the rails between the waters of Lake Champlain and the Connecticut River.” (Ibid., at p. 49).
Christopher E. Ryan
