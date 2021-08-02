St. J. Maple Leafs
To the Editor:
Amateur town team hockey flourished in St. Johnsbury in the 1930s and early 1940s (“Town Team Wallops Lancaster, 12-1 Sam Handy Leads The Attack With Trio of Tallies,” The Caledonian-Record, Thur. Jan. 20, 1938, at p. 6; “St. J. Town Team Wallops Gilman Hockey Club 13-1 Local Ice Birds Score Easy Win Here – To Play In Boston Tourney,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Feb. 24, 1941, at p. 8). The resurrected sport returned to the Scale City winter sports scene in January 1960 with the St. Johnsbury Maple Leafs (a team name also used earlier for a town men’s basketball team in the 1950s). The late Caledonian-Record sports scribe Don Hovey noted in his Jan. 21, 1960 East Side Sports column that “[h]ockey is being revived in St. Johnsbury this winter. Two games have already been played by the St. Johnsbury [Maple Leafs] hockey club. Some of the veterans who are trying to get back in shape are Coach Bob Demers, Leon Pelkey, Bob Hackett, George Renaud, Walt Brown, Tony Handy, Sully Handy, and Romeo Martel. Newcomers on the team are Fran Clouatre, Tommy Hill, Charley Boisvert and Ken Fields. The games are being played on the Brantview rink.” (“East Side Sports,” The Burlington Free Press,” Thur. Jan. 21, 1960, at p. 9). The hard-charging Maple Leafs stormed their way to the 1960 state title in a championship hockey clash played on Sun. Mar. 20, 1960 in Rock Island, P.Q., Canada. The Burlington Daily News correspondent summarized as follows: “A goal in the last 10 seconds of play gave the St. Johnsbury Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Swanton Flyers in a championship game here yesterday. The Maple Leafs were crowned Vermont’s 1960 Amateur Hockey Champions after posting the win. The game, thrilling to the end, was marred by bitter quarrels and rough stuff – the latter taking a heavy toll on the Flyers.” (“St. Johnsbury Beats Flyers For Vt. Title,” Burlington Daily News, Mon. Mar. 21, 1960, at p. 12).
Some five years later, another iteration of the Maple Leafs, a group of high school aged young men from St. Johnsbury, won another championship hockey tilt, this time in The Queen City at the Gutterson Field House on the campus of the University of Vermont. Burlington Free Press columnist Dave Mathews summarized the one-sided championship game: “The inspired St. Johnsbury Maple Leafs struck for four goals in the first six minutes of the second period and went on to blast [the] unbeaten favorite Barre Black Hawks 7-0 here Tuesday night [Mar. 9, 1965] at Gutterson Field House to win the class A playoffs of the high school division of the Burlington Amateur Hockey Association. Greg (Flash) Falla scored three of the four goals, two of them unassisted on breakaways.” (“In BAHA Playoffs St. Johnsbury Beats Barre; Bruins Blank Red Wings,” The Burlington Free Press, Wed. Mar. 10, 1965, at p. 8).
More reminders of the rich history of the great game of hockey played on the town team level in St. Johnsbury past.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.