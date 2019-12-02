St. J.’s Second Admiral
To the Editor:
An earlier Dec. 2, 2015 LTE explored the career of Vice Admiral Leigh Noyes (1885-1961) of St. Johnsbury. Another U.S. Navy admiral born and raised in Scale City was Rear Admiral Edwin Elmore Woods, Sr. (1901-1972). Woods graduated in the St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 1918 (an Academy classmate of two other later national figures - Dr. Dorothy Hansine Andersen, M.D., of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (she identified cystic fibrosis) and Judge Sterry R. Waterman of the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals) (St. Johnsbury Republican, Wed. June 5, 1918, at p. 1).
Matriculating at the United States Naval Academy, Woods was a 1922 midshipman graduate of Annapolis and later obtained his law degree from George Washington University Law School in 1937. His thirty-one years of military service included tours of duty in World War II (in the Pacific Theater of Operations) and in The Korean Conflict. Then Captain Edwin Woods served as Assistant Judge Advocate General in the U.S. Navy during the late 1940s. Woods retired with the rank of Rear Admiral in 1953.
He and his wife (Josephine Howe Woods of Danville and St. Johnsbury, the daughter of U.S. District Court Judge for Vermont, Judge Harland B. Howe) spent their retirement years in South Londonderry, Vt. Rear Admiral Woods died at age 70 on Apr. 16, 1972 at Mary Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, N.H. and his remains are interred at Passumpsic Cemetery. (The Rutland Herald, Tues. Apr. 18, 1972, at p. 6). Another notable Academy alumnus from land-locked St. Johnsbury who achieved a career of distinction in the U.S. Navy.
Christopher E. Ryan
Los Angeles, California
