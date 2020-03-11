St. J. – 7th MLB player
To the Editor:
In the summer 1921 baseball season in Northern Vermont, rising Harvard College Crimson senior shortstop and team captain Arthur J. “Jocko” Conlon (Harvard Class of 1922; b. Dec. 18, 1897 d. Aug. 5, 1987) provided the hot bat for the Fairbanks Athletic Association baseball team in Scale City. Conlon batted .356 for the F.A.A. nine along with leading the team in “stolen bases and in extra base hits.” (“Conlon Has Best Average on Ball Team Fairbanks A.A. Stellar Short Stop Led In Practically Every Dept.,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Sept. 12, 1921, at p. 2).
Following his college graduation, in January 1923 Conlon signed a Major League Baseball contract and accepted an invitation to the Boston Braves’ 1923 spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla. Making it out of camp and onto the big league club, Conlon played one season in the “Senior Circuit” as a second baseman, shortstop, and third baseman for the Boston National League team. In 59 games, Jocko Conlon had 32 hits and a .218 batting average. Following his brief MLB career, Conlon went to work in a Boston area investment firm and was long active in Democratic Party activities in the Boston area.
With Jean Dubuc (Cincinati Reds; Detroit Tigers; Boston Red Sox; and New York Giants) having been Scale City’s lone native born MLB player, Jocko Conlon is among the group of six other men (Al Blanche; Jocko Conlon; Dave Keefe; Ralph LaPointe; Harding “Pete” Peterson, and Whitey Witt) who enjoyed MLB careers and had time playing on one of the rosters of The St. Johnsbury Town Team, The Fairbanks Athletic Association team, The St. Johnsbury Senators, and The St. Johnsbury Yankees. Thus, so far identified, there have been at least seven men with Scale City baseball ties and Major League Baseball careers in “The Big Show” with perhaps other such players lost to history. [N.B. - The 1944-1948 St. Johnsbury Academy coach and athletic director, Foster “Steve” Slayton, was a pitcher on the roster of the 1928 Boston Red Sox. However, since he had not played baseball for a St. Johnsbury team, Steve Slayton is not included in the count of Scale City associated MLBers.]
