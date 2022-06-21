St. Johnsbury Athenaeum

Our library is a wonderful, vital resource for our community. Many people think of the library as a thing of the past, due to E-books, etc. Nothing could be further from the truth. Our library is needed now more than ever to help people sift through the mountains of information and/or misinformation that’s constantly falling on their heads. It helps those who do not have access to any information on their own or the ability to get it.
Our library is the place to go for people who do not have extra funds to buy books, or newspapers, and it’s free to residents of St. Johnsbury. Please use our library to full advantage.
There are many places to get involved; i.e. investigate “Friends of the Library.”
I volunteer at Second-hand Prose, led by dedicated Irene Trenholme. New volunteers would be welcomed. All the books are for sale by donation. We appreciate all donated books. This is a good resource for all book lovers. All proceeds from Second-hand Prose go to support on-going programs, the children’s room and other current needs.
There are many ways to help, get involved, show support; volunteer, adopt an author, Second-hand Prose, fundraisers, heating oil will be a real challenge - 2022/2023, just to name a few. There are many opportunities.
Thank you to Bob Jolly, Adele, Adrienne and all the staff who graciously work hard at our library.
