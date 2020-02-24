Stand & Be Counted

To the Editor:

The title on my letter of 2/28 “Demand Better St. Johnsbury Voters” was not mine. It was supplied by the editor and was very misleading.

In my columns and letters for over the past fifty years I have tried to explain things and offer arguments that any ordinary Vermonter can understand, if not agree with. Apparently I have overestimated Stephen Isham’s capabilities. Let me try again.

Yes, I disagree with Rep. Scott Campbell, and others, about climate change legislation, but that’s another subject for another day. My bigger problem lies with elected representative who votes, as Rep. Campbell did Thursday, to delegate sweeping powers to unelected bureaucrats to enact whatever “rules” they see fit to accomplish some end – in this case driving carbon dioxide emissions by Vermonters down from the present 9 MMt/y to 5 MMt/y by 2030 – without any elected legislator ever voting on those rules.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.