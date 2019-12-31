Stand-up to Anti-Semitism

To the Editor:

Jewish New Yorkers were attacked on six of seven days last week.

The elderly and children as young as six and seven years old were accosted, threatened, and beaten while walking down their own streets. The latest of last week’s nine reported incidents was a stabbing in the home of a rabbi on the seventh day of Hanukkah. A stabbing. In a private home. During a holiday celebration.

In the meantime, here in Vermont, anti-Semitic signs have been posted on telephone poles in St. Albans. I know many Vermonters are alarmed, outraged, and frightened. Some of us are surprised, and some aren’t surprised one bit.

