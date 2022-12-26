The Democratic National Committee (DNC) says it is dumping New Hampshire’s ‘first-in-the-nation’ primary, and if NH defies the DNC and runs its primary against DNC wishes, then the DNC says it could reject NH’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention. This rejection of NH’s delegation would leave NH without a voice within the Democratic party. Were this to happen, it is hard to see any Democrat being elected to Congress ever again in NH.
Shaheen, Hassan, Kuster, and Pappas should start looking at their new career options as private citizens (or congressional Independents) who have to look their NH neighbors in the eye for the rest of their lives. This is a ‘stand-your-ground-moment’ for NH’s Democrats; if they buckle to the DNC, they will never live it down. Live Free or Die is a real sentiment here, and no issue embodies that sentiment more than standing up to the DNC and forcing their hand.
