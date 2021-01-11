Start of 2021 Vt. Legislature
To the Editor:
The start of the Legislative session in Montpelier seemed so long and impersonal with our Zooming process because of the ongoing pandemic. I’m sorry the newly elected state legislators couldn’t have been sworn in, in person, at our State House. It’s such an honor. I have expressed my concerns to the Speaker regarding the zooming process and how it doesn’t allow for good public input, or good legislation. We should deal with helping Vermonters through this pandemic and not pass Legislation that will only make it harder for an economic recovery.
I was fortunate to be appointed the the Government Operations Committee. We have already passed a bill allowing municipalities to move the date of their town meetings or hold them through Australian ballot. Two million dollars has been set aside for towns to choose the Australian ballot option for printing of ballots and postage. It is also important for town and school districts to coordinate, so there will not be a double mailing effort. This bill will be up for a vote on the floor tomorrow January 12th. We will also be going through the Redistricting process looking at the new Census figures.
I am saddened and appalled with the violent and destructive assault on our Capitol, as I know all my colleagues are. With only nine days left before the Inauguration, I believe attempts to remove President Trump will be more divisive and could result in more violence. We should be working to insure a respectful, secure and safe transition for President elect Biden and his administration.
