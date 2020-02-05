State of the Union
To the Editor:
I have never had any respect for Pelosi, shiffty Schiff or Nadler but tonight they showed their ignorance and Pelosi and her white jacket ladies and the rest of the liberals had no idea whether to clapp, stand or what to do till Pelosi told them what to do. She was so upset she almost sucked her nose and lips inside out during the speech. Pelosi and company were so disrespectful of Mr. Trump they should all be impeached.
DID YOU ALL CATCH PELOSI RIP UP HER COPY OF THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECH?? I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT SHE WOULD HAVE SAVED IT TO SELL ON EBAY!!!!
Steve Fortin
