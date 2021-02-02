State Pension Funding
To the Editor:
I am writing in regards to the articles from John McClaughry and Don Turner regarding Vermont teachers’ defined benefit pension plan with my thoughts on this matter.
I am a retired teacher since June of 2005. I believe in the defined pension plan. My pension was based on my years of employment, age at retirement, and average final compensation over a period of time. Under a defined benefit plan the employer guarantees an annual retirement payment for their employee that is based on the above formula. A defined pension plan is less expensive than a defined contribution plan because the fees are pooled and shared by all.
The promise to teachers for the defined benefit plan was made in 1947 by the VT legislature so teachers could live with dignity in retirement. Teachers contributed every cent asked of them but the plan was underfunded immensely by the VT legislature from 1991-2000 and from 2003-2006. Active teachers continue to contribute what the state requires of them which has increased since I retired. Many teachers are paying more for their healthcare due to the move to the new statewide process.
