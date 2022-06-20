Candidate King
To the Editor:
To the residents of Whitefield, Carroll, and Jefferson, my name is Seth King and I am running for State Rep this November as a Republican.
In less than two short years the Democrats have wrecked the economy, torn apart the moral fabric of society and let violent criminals run rampant in the cities. New Hampshire’s saving grace has been Republican dominance in Concord. Heaven forbid Democrats ever take control again in our state. They’ve tipped their hands nationally and shown us exactly what they intend to do when given the reigns of power.
High taxes, burdensome regulations, excessive spending, and debasing the currency through money printing are all of the causes of the inflation we’re suffering with today. Many Americans are on the brink of complete financial ruin, but all we hear from Democrats is incessant guilt-tripping about white, heterosexual, patriarchy.
In less than a decade the western world has been flipped upside down. Ask yourself why. It’s not because of conservatives. We haven’t changed. We still support the same positions we did last decade, the decade before that, and the decades before that. God, family, and country isn’t just a bumper sticker slogan. They’re the priorities of life, in that order.
But the Democrats have changed. Today’s Democrats are neo-liberals and marxists, and they bare no resemblance to the Democrats of my grandparents’ generation. Do you remember when Democrats used to be against open borders, because they knew it would spell doom for the American worker’s wages? I do. Do you remember when the Democrats used to be against American imperialism and waging proxy wars overseas? I do. Do you remember when Democrats used to believe in free-speech and were against censorship? I do. I could go on, but the fact remains that it’s the Democrats who have changed and not for the better!
The mask has come off. It’s clear that the policies of the Democrats are not intended to make America a more peaceful, free, and prosperous country. They’re intended to punish us and make us weaker and more dependent on government. Freedom has become a four letter word to Democrats. To them, every problem we’re experiencing today is because we’re too free. We now have people openly calling for shredding the Bill of Rights.
Reasonable, centrist Democrats need to get involved, fix their party and kick the America-hating faction out. But in the meantime, the rest of us need to vote Republican down-ballot.
As State Representative I intend to go to Concord and defend individual liberty, defend New Hampshire prosperity, and defend the tranquility our residents hope to enjoy for generations to come. God bless.
Seth King
Whitefield, N. H.
