Steady Hand on the Rudder

The Democratic Party champions the same policies today as it did when I joined in 1960. Democrats welcome all US citizens regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation. Democrats still support the American workers and their unions. We believe in minimum wages. Public education is seen as essential. The Democratic party brought Social Security into existence. We recognize our climate is changing and the consequences must be addressed. Democrats believe in reasonable gun controls. We believe wealthier people should pay their fair share of taxes. Abortion is seen as a personal decision. And we Democrats accept the results of fair elections, win or lose.
Unlike the Democratic Party, the GOP is in a state of flux. Its considering the armed attack on the capital as a legal action, demonizing our election process, employing Nazi tactics, and recent concessions forced on 200 GOP representatives in Congress by a dozen Republican right wingers, makes one wonder just where the hijacked Republican Party is headed in the future.
