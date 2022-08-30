Stick to Business

Apparently feeling the need to pander to the religious vote in her campaign for State Senator, Littleton Selectwoman Carrie Gendreau has treated residents to a little bit of prayer before Select Board meetings. I am sure she is sincere in her evangelical beliefs, and her recent hosting of Mike Pence’s Littleton visit confirms that.
As much as I admire Carrie for peeling herself away from Trump, I have to agree with Selectman Roger Emerson that maybe Carrie could pray at home before she comes to work. My opinion is that Select Board meetings aren’t for proselytizing any more than they are for nonsensical rants from members of the community.
