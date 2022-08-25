Still Sick & Tired

Hypocrisy a word liberals and democrats like to use, yet they obviously don’t comprehend the meaning of it. They label themselves as the party of the people and how they are open minded and open to different ideas and suggestions and are looking out for the best interest of the common folk.
Now, I’ll explain the hypocrisy that seems to encompass the entire Democratic Party, citing a most recent example of their inability to hold true to their word. The latest and greatest inflation reduction act, which gave approximately 80 billion to the IRS and to hire approximately 87000 new IRS employees through 2031, which in part will replace some retirees. Biden and the democrats also stated that new audits wouldn’t be brought down upon Americans earning less than 400k, this is a laughable notion at best.
So, senator crapo of Idaho initiated amendment 5404 which would of held the democrats to their word that this new funding would not lead to increased audits on people earning less than 400k. It was shot down by every single democrat, so the party of the people don’t want to have an amendment to hold them to their word of protecting the middle and lower classes?
Secondly, they also expect us to believe this fabrication that these funds will be used to target high profile tax evaders. That’s beyond a lie, do people truly believe they are going to go after corporations with 100 million dollar legal teams to have a court battle that extends for years? The answer is no, they are going to go down the path of least resistance which is directly to the small business owners who can’t afford massive legal teams and can be easily bullied by the IRS.
They can’t even back up their own words and actions, they display hypocrisy at every level and it’s sickening that people buy into it. People need to stop watching the main stream media and do their own homework and they then would truly open their eyes to how little the democrats care about them.
So to summarize the point of hypocrisy they made a statement about their intentions but all shot down an amendment that would of held them too that statement, they know that won’t be the case, and that these funds will be used for a further attack on the American working people.
