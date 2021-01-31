Still Waiting, Too
To the Editor:
The appearance of Attorney Michael Ransmeier’s Letter to the Editor on Friday, Jan. 29th, has prompted me to add my own “two cents” to a discussion of the still simmering cesspool left behind in D.C. and around the country by our former president Donald J. Trump.
That there are those in the higher echelons of our government who continue to espouse claims of fraudulent voting and the like - in spite of much evidence to the contrary - is beyond comprehension.
It is absolutely imperative that there be a timely meeting of the minds, on some level, for the sole purpose of requiring Trump to answer for his ill-conceived actions AND to make certain that he is never again eligible for any sort of public office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.