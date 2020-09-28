Stolen and Vandalized Yard Signs
To the Editor:
Last Friday afternoon, we put out eight yard signs on our private property: 4 Biden/Harris signs, 2 Shaheen signs and 2 Kusler signs. By Saturday afternoon, two signs were vandalized: ripped down and thrown on the ground. We replaced them. Then by Sunday afternoon, two Biden/Harris signs were stolen.
So when you drive along our road, please imagine those Biden/Harris or Shaheen or Kusler signs are still there. And please consider not voting for the candidates whose supporters trespass onto private property and vandalize or steal signs.
Neil Lupton
