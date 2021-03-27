Stop and Think
To the Editor:
The definition of bigotry is intolerance of race, creed and beliefs of others. As soon as you point it out in others, you become what you’re against. This includes many people that identify as “social justice warriors.” Without impartiality “social justice warriors” are really “social vengeance warriors.” Wake up and aspire to a higher consciousness, and yes I just pointed my finger, please excuse me.
Bigotry is part of being human, it’s in everybody. God help us.
William Flick
Barnet, Vt.
P.S. Alleged fairness without impartiality is vengeance. Ref. 6th amendment.
