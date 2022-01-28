Stop Casella From Ruining Our Main Sstreets
To the Editor:
The recent Caledonian Record article about the Bethlehem Select Board’s letter to NH’s Department of Transportation (DOT) is a call to action—for Bethlehem to continue to follow-through and for adjacent towns to get on board. North Country town officials and residents are deeply concerned about Casella Waste System’s proposed dump in Dalton, specifically about the impact trash trucks will have on their towns.
Casella estimates on an average day that100 trucks will make round-trips to the Dalton dump. Loaded with trash, they will stink, they will spill trash, they will tie-up traffic on our long hills (especially in bad weather), and present an increased safety risk to schoolchildren, motorists and pedestrians. Tanker trucks will also be carrying toxic leachate daily. A leachate spill near one of our many water bodies or water supply zones could have tragic consequences.
If truckers follow Casella’s preferred route, all trucks will be going through the heart of both Twin Mt. and Whitefield and up to half of the trucks may travel all the way down Bethlehem’s Main Street. But truckers will have strong incentives to take the shortest and fastest route, and that means that some of them, and maybe a lot of them, will exit I-93 at one of the Littleton exits and roll right down Littleton’s Main Street.
No matter what route the trucks take, all that extra truck traffic will impact our quality of life and the economic vitality of our towns. Given the importance of tourism to the North Country economy, the damage done to small businesses could devastate North Country towns.
Casella hasn’t come clean about the impacts of all these trucks on our North Country towns. Casella’s actions lack transparency, and it has been providing misleading information. For example:
1. Casella misrepresents the type of trucks its trash haulers will use. In its recent Facebook posting the vehicle pictures don’t reflect modern trucks—they will be longer, heavier, and carry bigger loads than the pictures.
2. Casella told the Bethlehem Select Board that as few as 18 of the 100 trucks per day will go through Bethlehem. But in the same Facebook post, Casella only commits that less than half of the 100 trucks will go through Bethlehem, which means it could be as many as 50 trucks per day.
3. The access point to the dump will be from Rt. 116 in Bethlehem. Casella has not acknowledged that it will be required to file an application and get approval from Bethlehem for a change of use for the road.
4. Casella also has not acknowledged that the line of sight on Rt. 116 at the access point is inconsistent with DOT regulations, making that intersection more dangerous than it already is.
5. Casella’s preferred route for trucks coming north on I-93 makes no sense. It goes through Twin Mt. and Whitefield and is longer in miles and time than the most direct route, i.e., going further north on I-93 and exiting at Littleton.
6. Casella’s preferred route for trucks coming from I-91 is even more problematic. Trucks would be going not only through Twin Mt. and Whitefield, but also Bethlehem. This route is at least 23 miles longer than the most direct route, i.e., right down Littleton’s Main Street.
7. Some Bethlehem residents believe Casella’s preferred route was chosen to punish Bethlehem for opposing the countless NCES expansions proposed by Casella. One thing we do know (from DOT documents) is Casella chose the preferred routes, at least in part, because it does not want to get into political tangles with Littleton, which is more prosperous and powerful than adjacent towns.
It’s hard to trust a company that provides misleading information, refuses to be transparent with the towns in which it will operate, and thinks it is okay to bully towns based on how prosperous and powerful they are.
That’s why now is the time for all of the affected towns—together—to just say NO. We have the power to prevent Casella from trashing our North Country towns. Let’s use it. Rally your neighbors, keep talking with your town and state officials! There’s more work to be done.
Jody Blaney
Bethlehem, N. H.
