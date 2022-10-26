Stop Funding Insurrectionists

Trust in the neighbors who administer our elections has always been foundational to American democracy. In 2016, Donald Trump began undermining that trust by claiming he would have won the popular vote if it hadn’t been for voter fraud. Anticipating a loss in 2020, he claimed that the only way he could lose would be through “rigged elections.” After he did lose, he lost more than 60 court cases where he sought to make that claim.
Yet in the early morning of January 7, 2021, 147 members of Congress opposed certification of the 2020 presidential election results. All 147 were Republicans. All 147 had seen their own safety — not to mention our democracy — at risk just hours before when a violent mob stormed our Capitol in an insurrection intended to keep Donald Trump in power illegally. Nearly 250 corporations pledged to stop contributing to the representatives and senators that formed this Sedition Caucus.
But since then, much of Corporate America — including companies like American Express, AT&T, Home Depot, Lockheed Martin, Toyota, UPS, and Walgreens, just to name a few — has reneged on that pledge. In fact, members of the Sedition Caucus have so far received over $16 million from companies that reneged on their pledge not to fund exactly those members of Congress.
The risk to our democracy — from politicians and candidates animated by Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him — has grown even more severe. The companies that broke their promise to stop funding congressional insurrections need to start keeping it by no longer funding members of Congress who supported the January 6 insurrection.
