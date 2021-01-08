Stop the Lies
To the Editor:
I read in today’s (12/8/21) front page story a stunning statement by Rock Cochran, Caledonia County GOP chair: “You can’t disenfranchise 75 million people or this will only continue.” If that is an accurate quote, then I believe he should resign. Being on the losing side in an election is not the same as not being counted. Lying about an election result is not responsible leadership.
Thomas F. Ziobrowski
Danville, Vt.
