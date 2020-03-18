Stop the Spread
To the Editor:
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) continues to conduct non-urgent/non-emergency surgical cases; opening up a huge potential source for the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Not only does this place patients and the community at an increased risk, it also places front line healthcare workers, who will be needed for any outbreaks, at unnecessary risk.
NVRH needs to follow the examples set by Littleton Regional Hospital and Dartmouth Medical Center and cease all non-emergency surgical cases in order to preserve the limited medical resources our community has. If it turns out the resources are not needed in our community, they can be shared with those communities in need.
Chris Mann
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.