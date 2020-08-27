Stopped Watching RNC
To the Editor:
I stopped watching midway through the third night of the Republican National Convention. I could not sit through another carefully choreographed skit in which Donald Trump conferred the gift of his personal approval upon carefully selected supplicants. Using the flag, Marines, and other trappings of his Office as campaign props, he pardoned a felon who loves Jesus, he smiled benignly as exceptional former citizens of “shithole” countries took the Oath of Allegiance, and he accepted the fawning praise of nurses and police. What’s next I wondered; will he reunite one refugee child with her parents?
Donald Trump’s purpose is clear. A few artfully framed and widely advertised acts of apparent decency might cause some voters to overlook a career spent trampling on the powerless.
And it just might work. My God, how far into the darkness have we strayed?
