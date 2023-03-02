Strand & Bruno: Excellent News for Bethlehem

Two of the five positions on the Bethlehem Select Board are open this year and the town is lucky to have two, excellent candidates: Nancy Strand and Mike Bruno.
Both have already been deeply involved in town activities, showing a genuine desire to make Bethlehem a better place for all.
Nancy is a major force behind the community supper, which weekly brings together residents for companionship and a free, hot meal. She is also active with the transfer station committee. The select board has tasked that committee with the considerable challenge of figuring out how to handle our trash when the landfill closes in 2026.
As part of that committee, she was responsible for the textile recycling bin located next to town hall. It helps get usable clothing to those who need it, while keeping worn clothing out of the landfill. She also plays a key role in “Just Be Greener,” a newsletter that shares ideas for protecting the environment. Last year she was elected to the zoning board of adjustment. She often attends select-board meetings, typically with thoughtful comments or questions.
Mike retired from the Army as a sergeant major. Anyone who has not been in the military may not recognize that achievement. He is the chairman of the planning board and has been on the board, almost forever. He has led the massive effort to update the town’s outdated, site plan and zoning regulations.
Residents who have attended or watched planning board meetings, know him as being relentlessly organized, calm and courteous. Those of us who have had bad luck ranging from a car accident to a fire may also know him: He’s a volunteer fireman.
There are no contested positions this year in Bethlehem. So, there is no candidate’s night. But, Nancy and Mike have arranged a chance for voters to get together with them. Nancy and Mike will be available on March 11th at Super Secret Ice Cream on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.