Strand for Bethlehem Zoning Board

Nancy Strand simply has it all: enthusiasm, good judgment, creativity, fairness, and incredible energy. I have worked with her long enough to know that when Nancy makes a public commitment, the community will benefit greatly through her leadership and teamwork. She clearly has the background, experience, heart, and mind to be a valuable addition to Bethlehem’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.
When Nancy first joined the Bethlehem Transfer Station Committee, she devoted so much time to ensuring its mission of creating a model, post-landfill solid waste management system that I thought she must be recently retired. Little did I know that she was still successfully operating several businesses in New Hampshire and Florida, devoting considerable weekly hours to the Bethlehem Community Dinner, and donating time to other good works.
And what an inspiration she has been to our Committee! It now has a publication, Just Be Greener, providing public education on ways to save money and to enhance our environment through recycling, landfill diversion, and reduced littering. Not content to await the closing of the NCES landfill, she has sought to provide services to advance our interests now. She secured a place to take our old clothes and shoes for reuse and recycling. She helped to make available free technical services to schools and businesses engaged in food services to reduce their food waste and costs. She has been vigilant in looking for grants and projects that will benefit our wallets.
Nancy’s business background – in a therapy service industry severely hurt by the pandemic – certainly gives her insight into many of the unnecessary hardships that face applicants seeking zoning relief. Those include residents, businesses, and persons with disabilities. However, her decisions will also be guided by what is in harmony with healthy neighborhoods and a clean and sustainable environment. That’s what zoning is all about, and why Bethlehem remains a jewel of the White Mountains. That’s why Bethlehem cannot go wrong in voting to put Nancy on the Zoning Board on Tuesday, March 8th.
