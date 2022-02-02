Leave no doubt, “individual” in proposal 5 is for minor boys and minor girls. The Vermont House Health Care Committee has recently introduced H.659.
“Subject: Health; minors; consent; gender-affirming care. Statement of purpose of bill as introduced: This bill proposes to allow a minor who identifies as transgender to consent to receiving hormone blockers and other nonsurgical, gender-affirming care and treatment without requiring parental consent.”
These laws stripping parents of their care, oversight, and responsibilities will impact minors in Vermont and minors brought over the Vermont State line.
Why aren’t already established processes and safety nets for minors being used? Parents are not being allowed to choose their trusted mental health providers and medical providers.
Proposal 5 gives the semblance the State will stay out of Proposal 5 while the state continues to recklessly create established laws, such as Act 35 and now H.659 prior to the November vote. “Shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.” is deceptive at the least.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.