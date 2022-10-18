Strong Cares About Heating Costs
To the Editor:
As we begin the 2022-23 winter heating season that will likely be the most expensive in history, Vermonters should consider which of their representatives kept potential heating costs from being even worse.
In the 2022 legislative session, House Republicans from NEK districts, including Vicki Strong, Brian Smith, Larry Labor, Woody Page, Mike Marcotte, and Mark Higley voted to sustain Governor Scott’s veto of The Vermont Clean Heat Standard. The Legislature failed to override his veto by just one vote. Vermont needed all of our local Republican House members to bravely stand together to sustain it. The standard purported to reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions. In reality, it was a carbon tax boondoggle that threatened several small Vermont heating oil dealers who would have been unable to keep their businesses open due to the cost of complying with the regulations in proposed legislation. Their businesses would have closed, their employees would have been jobless and the balance of local oil market would have been disrupted with fewer dealers competing for business.
The clean heat standard was to be administered by unelected bureaucrats completely unaccountable to voters. In just the first year, $1.2 million would have been appropriated for the Public Utility Commission and Department of Public Service to fund another expensive state bureaucracy
When Rep. Strong’s opponent in the newly drawn Orleans 4 House district – Glover, Albany, Greensboro and Craftsbury — Rep. Katherine Sims voted to override the veto, she explained her vote, in part, “The long-term solution to high heating costs is to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels. The clean heat standard will help Vermonters transition to a cleaner, more predictable, more affordable energy future.”
Rep Sims vote neglected the obvious fact that there are no currently available, scalable or affordable alternatives for more than 200,000 Vermonters who heat with oil, propane or kerosene! She apparently was unaware, or simply didn’t care, that the burden of higher heating costs, in pursuit of a green energy fantasy, is borne by the lowest income Vermonters, who spend a significant percentage of their income on heat.
Voters in Glover, Albany, Greensboro and Craftsbury should remember who had the guts to save Vermonters from the significant financial burden that would have been delivered, had Governor Scott’s veto of the badly-timed and poorly considered Vermont Clean Energy Standard been overridden by Katherine Sims and her fellow Democrats and Progressives.
Vote Vicki Strong for House in Orleans 4!
Paul Decelles
Newport, Vt.
