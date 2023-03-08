Stubborn Greedy Dysfunction
To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Throwing money at the Lyndon Outing Club dysfunction is not the answer.
Lyndon citizens own the recreational facility known as Shonyo Park. That includes the land, the buildings and lifts. Lyndon Outing Club (LOC) purportedly “manages” it.
As I see it, the LOC board is now controlled by a few selfish and ignorant directors who rule not by what is in the best interest of the public, but instead by seniority and make decisions based upon how a decision, including officers and new directors might diminish or increase their position in their pecking order.
Due to this stubborn greedy dysfunction, they endanger the public by neglecting safety issues and do far less than the minimum to run the facility properly. A more accurate way to view this relationship between the Lyndon Government and the LOC board is the LOC board uses the property rent free and by this “rent free” arrangement, the controlling board members elicit and receive significant donations. They control who gets to do what there. Some act like it is their private club. They make sure though that they tell the public what a wonderful job they are doing via their Facebook, website, and generous newspaper coverage. A very sad joke is played out on all of us.
The even sadder punch line for this stomach turning joke is this: It is purported that the LOC directors recently amended their bylaws in the midst of a million dollar snowmaking fund drive to allow some directors to have personal “financial interest”. From my point of view, there is now absolutely no reason to contribute or volunteer at Shonyo Park/LOC until this abominable dysfunction is corrected. Throwing money at dysfunction grows more dysfunction.
Mark Kwiecienski
Former LOC Director
Lyndon, Vt.
