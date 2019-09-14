Student Activists
To the Editor:
In his latest column, John McClaughry asserts that students who will be participating in the upcoming action for climate change justice are “scientifically clueless teenagers” and are being taking advantage of by adult climate change activists. Our high school students are not as naive or as scientifically clueless as Mr. McClaughry claims. They have more evidence-based knowledge about climate change than many adults. In a bygone era, children were expected to be seen and not heard. Not today’s youth. They are going to speak up about issues that affect their future.
Most of his column was a denunciation of civil disobedience. This is a familiar tactic that autocratic governments employ against those who advocate for justice. When they cannot argue on the merits of their cause, they attack the tactics of those they oppose. It is ironic that a Libertarian uses the same techniques as heavy-handed governments. Mr. McClaughry apparently has forgotten that our country’s founders used civil disobedience to help them gain independence. The British government arguments against our colonial ancestor’s use of civil disobedience, including Ethan Allen, is akin to those of Mr. McClaughry.
White Southern government officials made similar claims about civil rights activist that Mr. McClaughry makes about today’s climate change activists. He should read Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” It was written while Dr. King was in jail for civil disobedience. He wrote to White Christian clergy who supported his cause but attacked his use of civil disobedience. In his letter, Dr. King mentions that civil rights leaders held workshops on nonviolence to prepare those who participated in civil disobedience for the consequences of their actions and to ensure that their actions remained civil. There is nothing new or nefarious about holding workshop to prepare protesters.
Dr. King’s letter is too long to reproduce in its entirety here, so I will quote that which is directly pertinent to Mr. McClaughry’s commentary. Dr. King writes that “Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community which has constantly refused to negotiate is forced to confront the issue. It seeks so to dramatize the issue that it can no longer be ignored. My citing the creation of tension as part of the work of the nonviolent resister may sound rather shocking. But I must confess that I am not afraid of the word ‘tension.’ I have earnestly opposed violent tension, but there is a type of constructive, nonviolent tension which is necessary for growth.” Later, he writes, “Actually, we who engage in nonviolent direct action are not the creators of tension. We merely bring to the surface the hidden tension that is already alive. We bring it out in the open, where it can be seen and dealt with. Like a boil that can never be cured so long as it is covered up but must be opened with all its ugliness to the natural medicines of air and light, injustice must be exposed, with all the tension its exposure creates, to the light of human conscience and the air of national opinion before it can be cured.”
The youth of today are not afraid of the constructive, nonviolent tension that Dr. King wrote about. They are not responsible for the tension that climate change inaction has produced, rather they want to bring it out into the open where it can be seen and dealt with. Just as our ancestors in the Eighteenth century and civil rights activists in the twentieth century found themselves on the right side of history, so will today’s young climate change activists.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
