Student Climate Strike
To the Editor:
Hey, hey, ho,ho, fossil fuels have got to go is what the students chanted. They should have marched on Saturday or Sunday and be studying on Friday and they should be chanting Hey, hey, ho, ho high school budgets, teachers unions have got to go.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vermont
