Students First

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
On April 13, 2020 the CCSD Board reacted to “anticipatory short-falls” in the Education Fund for the FY20/21 and FY21/22 school years. Significant cuts were made to the already prepared draft 20/21 budgets for the district based on these anticipated funding shortages, as advised by the Superintendent during a special meeting. In short - this has resulted in teacher reduction in force and a re-structure putting young students education and social-emotional stability second to finances.
Much has progressed since the said premature budget cut and since the published commentary provided by CCSU’s superintendent, Mark Tucker, on April 27th, which painted a very dramatic and, now, outdated picture for the future of our education system.
I would be foolish to try and convey that VT’s education fund, just as all other departments, is not being significantly drained. Of course it is - we are rummaging our way through a pandemic. However, the efforts of our legislature are everchanging, in support of our education system. Budget cuts are not being suggested by the Legislature. This information has come forth in various news reports, legislative documents and my personal communication with our legislative representatives. Updated legislative work deserves full consideration before making drastic changes to a school structure and budget, which is likely why I have heard of no other school budget reductions being implemented, aside from CCSD.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.