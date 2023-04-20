Study Needed

Casinos promote obsessive gambling, and obsessive gamblers lose more money than they win. Having no money is stressful on gamblers and their families, and financially stressed families risk homelessness, drug addiction, and sexual exploitation.
Who picks up the pieces and pays for this dysfunction? You guessed it, you, the Littleton taxpayer pays for it. The Town is legally obligated to support any financially indigent individual or family who asks the town for help. Any discussion of a casino needs to calculate these social costs. There are many epidemiologists who now do this type of consulting. Hopefully the Town will hire one who is independent.
