Stunning Hypocrisy

Troy Merner’s letter of 9/6 demonstrates the typical and hypocritical mindset of the far right. He states that a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes “poses a serious threat to NH’s economic well-being and threatens our public safety…” (for real?). He also states that he has endorsed Florida governor Ron DeSantis for president “who has championed the idea of personal responsibility and limited government intervention, “I stand firm in my opposition to onerous federal regulations that infringe upon our rights.” For real Troy, like Florida’s bans on reproductive treatment, increasingly obstructive laws around voter access, parental rights to decide what treatments serve their trans-gender children best, book bans? How does that fit into your thinking?
It boggles my mind that anyone can entertain these ideas simultaneously in their brain: the thirteen year old rape victim in Miss. is denied an abortion by government fiat but federal regulations should not “infringe upon our rights.” That a mature, autonomous woman is forced to carry a fetus to term (and throughout the rest of it’s life, emotionally, financially, or however needed). And the list goes on.
This “devoted representative” to our legislature, and Selectman in Lancaster, (Who, by the way, lives in Twin Mountain) seems fine with limiting our personal choices with government interference. Once a Democrat, in name only, Troy Merner has gone over to the other side, all the way. Keep this in mind folks when it’s time to vote. In our theoretically “Live Free or Die” state, is this the man you want deciding what you do with your body, what books you can find in your library, or how you raise your children? Finally, we find out what this guy really thinks.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.