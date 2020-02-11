Stupid Bowl

To the Editor:

Yes, last Sunday we watched the 2020 Super Bowl, San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game itself was terrific. The Chiefs, after waiting 50 plus tears won, beating the 49ers 31 to 20.

I hate to inform you that the half-time, so called, performance that was aired was pornographic and suggestive performed by scantily clad female singers, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. They were dancing and “pole dancing,” which is something that you would see in a bar room or a night club or a strip club.

We are sure a majority of the fans would be men but this was all on live television when families with their children were watching the game.

