Stupid is as Stupid Does
To the Editor:
Stupid is as Trump does. There is no cure for the mental condition he has. Ignorance can be cured unless it’s premeditated, and stupid is for always. I’ve laid- off the Conniver-In-Chief for a few weeks in my letters to the editor because I had hope that maybe in the face of historic challenges, he could be less greedy, less thickheaded. So much for hope when tiny-minded Trump is involved.
When I have written critical letters, some folks think I’m giving Trump hell. I just tell the truth, they think it’s hell. This is America, I’ve thought, land that I love, stand beside her, and guide her, through the night with a light from above. From Trump, no guidance, no light, no above, just below.
One of this small-spirited fool’s latest galactic stupidities? Using police and armed active duty military to bulldoze through peaceful protesters to parade to a church for a photo op - the kind of action you’d expect from tyrants running third-world bannana dictatorships. The troops used force and chemical agents so this ignorant child-president could strut over and hold up a bible for pictures. He did not pray. He did not offer calming words of guidance or encouragement. He did not invoke the wisdom of a higher power. He did not call for tolerance and fortitude. It was a cheap shot to impress the ill-informed evangelical portion of his cloudy-headed supporters. Making clear again Trump has no clue regarding this country’s great history or its future. He wants four more years to lie and turn our democratic republic into a Trumpland dictatorship.
