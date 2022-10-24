Sullivan Should Represent Bethlehem-Franconia
To the Editor:
Please join me and vote for Jared Sullivan, a Democrat, to represent Bethlehem and Franconia.
One of the challenges facing Bethlehem and Franconia is affordable housing. Sullivan has a masters’ degree in economics, worked in commercial real estate and is a real estate economist. His opponent, Cathy Qi, operates short-term rentals in Bethlehem.
One of the first times I met Ms. Qi was when she and her husband were at a meeting of the Bethlehem Select Board. What was one of their major concerns? They wanted the select board to save money by reducing the amount of time the library was open, a move that would make it more difficult for residents to enjoy a valuable resource.
There’s another issue with her candidacy. One concern in Bethlehem is rowdy renters in short-term rentals. The select board has had complaints about that. One strategy being explored is requiring owners of short-term rentals to register with the town. In theory, that would give town officials some leverage if visitors are making life miserable for those living nearby. Here’s a question for Qi: Would you oppose that?
On October 6th the Caledonian-Record did an excellent interview with Qi and Sullivan with issues including landfills, housing, the legitimacy of the 2020 election and abortion. In my opinion, Qi was often evasive. For me, that’s a red flag. Here are a few items:
* Sullivan said he wants to focus on housing, but that other concerns include protecting the environment, climate change and since “education is driving the increase in property taxes and I think a more equitable way of funding education would be great.”
* Sullivan said that as a state rep, he would have voted for a house bill (HB 1454) aimed at protecting rivers, lakes from new landfills being located too close. How did Qi answer the same question? She dodged it. While Sullivan sees the state having a role in protecting the environment, Qi said: “I believe landfill issues should be decided by local people who understand how the landfill will affect their community.”
* What about the 2020 election?
Sullivan said it was legitimate, that many investigations have found no evidence of widespread fraud. But Qi is close to being an election denier. She contends voting machines are not constitutional in New Hampshire and so “the 2020 election outcomes were questionable.”
* How about abortion?
Here’s what Sullivan said: “I believe that a woman should have the right to choose until the end. I know that’s controversial, but I think it’s a human rights issue. I think if a woman is making a choice, even if it’s a late-term abortion, there’s probably a good reason. I believe if a woman is going to make that choice, she should make it with her doctor and her partner and we should stay out of it. There are just so many circumstances and you can’t apply one standard to every circumstance. I believe a woman should make those choices and the government should stay out of it.
Qi said she is pro-life but wants to know more about the law in New Hampshire. So, she’s running for office. Why hasn’t she researched it? She also wondered who is paying for abortions. “If paid by taxpayers, I wonder if it gets taxpayers’ consent,” she said.
In short, I think there are plenty of reasons to send Jared Sullivan and not Qi.
Chris Jensen
Bethlehem, N. H.
