Summer is Over…
To the Editor:
…And I will be back from working out in the fields. Now I will have time to read and write.
It means woe to you Democrats and Bernie Sanders lovers.
On a non partisan note: To me being a legislator and a practicing attorney at the same time is a conflict of interest. Either be one or the other. What do you people think out there?
Sincerely,
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.