Sunlight is the Best Disinfectant

Thank you, thank you David Hunter [LTE 8/25 Ministry of Lies] for addressing some of the egregious half-truths and outright lies from Eileen A Kristoff [LTE 8/22, Something To Ponder] I have additional material.
I’ll start with an easy one –“No POTUS ever worked for free until Trump who never took is $400,000salary.” Tax records confirm Trump DID NOT donate his salary his 2020 salary. https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/11/did-trump-donate-his-salary-in-2020-tax-returns-dont-tell-full-story.html Additionally, Trump was, is and will always be the Master Grifter. The man rode roughshod of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution (Article I, Section 9, Paragraph 8) which generally prohibits federal officeholders from receiving any gift, payment, or other thing of value from a foreign state or its rulers, officers, or representatives. It would be hard to say how much Trump actually hauled in, but as an indicator in his first 3 months in office Trump raked in $3000,000 from the Saudis ‘staying’ at his hotels which according to law he was supposed to have divested his interest. A suit was brought early on, but dismissed because the Judge maintained the plaintives did not have standing. There are estimates that Trump raked in over 3 billion over the course of 4 years. Jarred walked away with 2 billion and Trumps LIV deal rolls straight into his golf courses with no oversight.
Next something a bit up beat. In ’16 Trump made a campaign promise to reduce medicare drug pricing. Well he failed. But Biden did not and we are starting to see the results after 6 drug companies, trade groups and even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have tried to stop him. One for the good guys.
Under Trump the unemployment rate for blacks at its lowest was 6.6%. Currently the unemployment rate for the same group is 5%, enough said.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.